Tuncay Shamil indefinitely suspended from Azerbaijan judo team

Ahead of the national junior judo team’s trip to North Macedonia for the European Cup, an incident occurred between team members Tuncay Shamil and Aslan Kotsoev.

According to information provided by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) to Idman.biz, both athletes were disqualified from the competition, and the matter was reviewed by the federation’s Disciplinary Committee.

The Committee held meetings with the athletes, reviewed their written statements and available evidence (including audio recordings). It also took into account their past behavior, previous sanctions, and recommendations from the national team’s management.

As a result, the Committee decided to indefinitely suspend Tuncay Shamil from the Azerbaijan national team due to actions violating the International Judo Federation’s Code of Ethics, the AJF Code of Ethics, and judo values in general. He is now banned from participating in international competitions and training camps as part of the national team.

Tuncay Shamil had previously violated internal rules multiple times and was disqualified from both international and local competitions.

The federation emphasized that an athlete’s morality, patience, and discipline are of utmost importance, and that sporting potential must be built upon these values. AJF reaffirmed its commitment to upholding its core principles and the honor code of judo in the future.

