Azerbaijan Judo Federation to hold official belt examination in Khachmaz

On September 10–11, an official belt grading examination will be held in Khachmaz, organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF).

Idman.biz reports that anyone over the age of 7 practicing judo can participate in the exam.

The examination, to be held at the Khachmaz Olympic Sports Complex, will assign belts according to the appropriate age categories. Candidates who successfully pass the exam will receive the corresponding belt and certificate from the AJF.

The belt exam is necessary for assessing and officially recognizing skill levels, as well as for participation in prestigious domestic competitions in the future.

Idman.biz