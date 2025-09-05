5 September 2025
Azerbaijani judokas aim for success on second day of European Junior Championship

5 September 2025 11:30
Azerbaijani judokas aim for success on second day of European Junior Championship

The European Junior Championship continues in Bratislava, Slovakia.

On the second day of competition, two Azerbaijani judokas will take to the tatami, Idman.biz reports.

European Championship
August 5

73 kg
Abil Yusubov will face Georgios Kotzachristos (Greece) in the round of 16.

81 kg
Suleyman Shukurov’s round of 16 opponent will be Dusan Grahovac (Slovenia).

On the first day, Azerbaijani judokas Nihad Mamishov (60 kg) and Mahammad Musayev (66 kg) won gold, while Nizami Imranov (66 kg) took bronze.

