Bahruz Teymurov: “This team can compete for the championship not only in the Second League but also in the First League”

“The first match of the season is always difficult. Even though we defeated Dinamo with a big score, the team is not yet at full strength.”

According to Idman.biz, these words were said by Khankendi player Bahruz Teymurov in an interview with Sport24.az.

The experienced footballer evaluated their first match in the national championship against Dinamo: “Thank God we scored 4 goals in the second half and won. I’m happy that I scored my first goal for Khankendi and that we achieved a historic victory. I need to score even more so that we can become champions. The management has set the goal of winning the First League specifically as champions. Even with a maximum of three transfers, this team can compete not only in the Second League but also for the championship in the First League. Compared to last season, 80 percent of the squad has changed. Despite this, the new players know each other well. As the rounds progress, the team will improve further.”

Khankendi defeated Dinamo 4:0 in the first round of the national championship.

Idman.biz