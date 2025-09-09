Ali Qazibayov: “There’s nothing to be afraid of from them”

“There’s nothing to be afraid of from them.”

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that these words belong to Ali Qazibayov, captain of Qarabag’s U-19 team.

Qarabag’s U-19 squad will face Benfica (Portugal), Athletic Club (Spain), and Napoli away, while hosting Copenhagen (Denmark), Chelsea (England), and Ajax (Netherlands) at home in the UEFA Youth League.

The leader of the “Qarabag” stated that the team has prepared seriously for the tournament and will compete honorably against all opponents.

The midfielder noted that the UEFA Youth League is a high-level competition, but they are determined to achieve success.

Among the rivals, Qazibayov singled out Ajax, highlighting that the Dutch club’s academy has always been highly regarded. He also emphasized that the team aims to return from the away matches with victories.

