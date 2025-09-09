Araz-Nakhchivan prepares for Premier League clash against Kapaz - PHOTO

“Araz-Nakhchivan,” who will face “Kapaz” in the next round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, continues their preparation at the reserve field of the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Idman.biz, citing the club’s press service, reports that Ramon Machado, who has been absent from matches for some time due to injury, has started individual training sessions.

He is following the exercises under the guidance of physical preparation coach Teodor Terziev.

The “Kapaz” – “Araz-Nakhchivan” match will take place on September 12 at 17:45 at the Gabala City Stadium.

Idman.biz