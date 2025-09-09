Azerbaijan U-21 faces Bulgaria in second European Championship qualifier

Azerbaijan’s under-21 national football team will play its second match today in the European Championship qualifiers.

Our team, competing in Group B, will face Bulgaria’s corresponding age-group team in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Having lost 0:5 to Portugal in the first round, the team will aim to secure at least one point this time. Head coach Aykhan Abbasov will field the main squad against Ukraine, so Elnur Chodarov will lead the U-21 team in the match against Bulgaria.

European Championship, qualifiers

September 9

18:00 – Azerbaijan (U-21) vs. Bulgaria (U-21)

Referee: Florjan Lata (Albania)

Venue: Dalga Arena, Baku

1 Portugal 1 1 0 0 5-0 3 2 Bulgaria 1 1 0 0 3-0 3 3 Czech Republic 1 1 0 0 2-0 3 4 Scotland 1 0 0 1 0-2 0 5 Gibraltar 1 0 0 1 0-3 0 6 Azerbaijan 1 0 0 1 0-5 0

Idman.biz