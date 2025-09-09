Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane expressed surprise at Daniel Levy’s decision to step down as executive chairman after nearly 25 years but praised his transformative impact on the club.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that while Levy was unable to secure Spurs’ first English top-flight title since 1961, he leaves behind a legacy that includes a new stadium, a state-of-the-art training ground, and the club’s first major trophy since 2008 with last season’s Europa League triumph.

“I didn’t expect it, didn’t see that coming,” Kane told British media ahead of England’s World Cup qualifier in Serbia. He added that Levy had been “a fantastic chairman” and that Tottenham had undergone a “big change, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well.” Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in August 2023, described Levy’s departure as the start of a “new chapter” for the club.

Speculation over potential ownership changes has grown, though the club’s majority shareholder confirmed Spurs are not for sale. CEO Vinai Venkatesham described Levy’s contribution as “extraordinary” but emphasized that the club is well-prepared for succession, with strong executive management in place, ensuring business continuity despite the high-profile exit.

Idman.biz