2 July 2025
Biographical book on Azerbaijani football star Qara Qarayev in the works

2 July 2025 16:05
A biographical book is being written about Qarabag football star, experienced member of Araz-Nakhchivan club and the national team, Qara Qarayev.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that a meeting was held between Qarayev and Nijat Ibrahimov, head of TEAS Press Publishing House, to discuss the project.

An official cooperation agreement was signed between the parties, officially launching the project. The book will be authored by renowned Turkish sports writer and journalist Murat Aksoy and published in Turkiye. It will extensively cover Qarayev’s professional football career, personal thoughts, life philosophy, and his role in Azerbaijani football.

During the meeting, special emphasis was placed on the project’s contribution to both national football and public promotion of the book.

Qarayev shared his impressions about the project: “This is a journey... In every game, training, and decision, I carry the trust of my family, people, and team. TEAS Press Publishing House wanted to capture the path of my spirit, thoughts, and football career and pass it on to future generations. This proposal was unexpected but very joyful and valuable to me. I believe this book will be a light and roadmap for young footballers. Because this story is not just mine but the story of every young person who never gives up on believing and determination. Despite difficulties, it is possible to overcome any path with the right values, conscience, and perseverance.”

