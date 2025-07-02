Azerbaijan women’s national team completes training camp in Minsk

“From June 25, we held a training camp in Minsk and played two friendly matches. Such preparations are very important for our national team”.

According to Idman.biz, the head coach of the Azerbaijan women’s national football team, Siyasat Asgarov, spoke to AFFA’s press service after the second friendly against Belarus (0:2).

The coach emphasized the benefits of the training camp: “The main thing is that the players don’t lose match practice. Additionally, we had the chance to test some young players. Compared to the first match, we made fewer mistakes in the second friendly against Belarus. We gave opportunities to newcomers in both matches. In my opinion, we performed better in the second game, especially in the first half, which was quite engaging. However, we failed to convert our chances. At the beginning of the second half, we conceded a goal due to a simple mistake. Afterwards, we pushed forward for an equalizer, but the opponent exploited the gaps and scored a second goal. Overall, this training camp will be very helpful for us.”

Azerbaijan lost the first match 0:3.

Idman.biz