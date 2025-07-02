Samy Mmaee stay at Dinamo Zagreb

Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb's player Samy Mmaee will not be transferring to Qarabag.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that negotiations between the two parties were unsuccessful.

The defender could not reach an agreement regarding salary.

The 28-year-old Moroccan will remain with the Zagreb side until another offer comes in.

Other clubs are also interested in Mmaee, but salary expectations will continue to play a key role in any future talks.

Mmaee has been playing for Dinamo Zagreb since 2024.

Idman.biz