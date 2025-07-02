Rovlan Muradov: "Tough matches await us both at home and away"

The offer from Zira came suddenly. My transfer happened at the request of head coach Rashad Sadyqov.

Idman.biz reports that these words were spoken by Zira’s new signing Rovlan Muradov in an interview with Sport24.az.

He talked about his new team's ambitions: "I thank the management and coaching staff for believing in me. We have a match in the Conference League ahead. Hajduk is a strong club. We expect tough games both at home and away. Zira is an established and balanced team. The club’s ambitions are clear. We will strive to be successful next season."

The 27-year-old player has previously played for Gabala, Slavia B, and Sumgayit during his career.

Idman.biz