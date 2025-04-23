23 April 2025
New record in the Big Five leagues: PSG makes history

23 April 2025
New record in the Big Five leagues: PSG makes history

Paris Saint-Germain has set a new benchmark in European football.

The French giants broke the record during their Ligue 1 match against Nantes, Idman.biz reports.

In a rescheduled away fixture from Matchday 29, PSG secured a 1-1 draw. With this result, the club extended its unbeaten run in away league matches to 39 games.

This marks a new record across Europe’s top five leagues — surpassing the previous milestone of 38 unbeaten away games set by AC Milan in Serie A between 1991 and 1993.

PSG's remarkable consistency on the road now stands as the longest unbeaten away streak in the history of the Big Five leagues.

