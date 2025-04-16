Arif Asadov comments on Champions League semifinals – VIDEO

Former coach of the Azerbaijani national team, Arif Asadov, has shared his thoughts on the Champions League semifinal second-leg matches.

In an interview with the outlet, the experienced football specialist analyzed the matches held the previous day between Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Barcelona (Spain) and Aston Villa (England) vs. PSG (France), Idman.biz reports.

Asadov noted that there were no major surprises in these games.

He also revealed his favorites for the upcoming matches: Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Arsenal (England) and Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany). However, he stressed that playing at home won’t guarantee an easy win for either side.

Idman.biz