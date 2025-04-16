16 April 2025
EN

Arif Asadov comments on Champions League semifinals – VIDEO

Football
News
16 April 2025 17:52
16
Arif Asadov comments on Champions League semifinals – VIDEO

Former coach of the Azerbaijani national team, Arif Asadov, has shared his thoughts on the Champions League semifinal second-leg matches.

In an interview with the outlet, the experienced football specialist analyzed the matches held the previous day between Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Barcelona (Spain) and Aston Villa (England) vs. PSG (France), Idman.biz reports.

Asadov noted that there were no major surprises in these games.

He also revealed his favorites for the upcoming matches: Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Arsenal (England) and Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany). However, he stressed that playing at home won’t guarantee an easy win for either side.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Agil Nabiyev: “The players’ self-belief led us to victory”
17:30
Football

Agil Nabiyev: “The players’ self-belief led us to victory”

Speaking to AFFA’s press service, Nabiyev shared his thoughts on the match
Sabah set to face European giants Manchester City
15:28
Football

Sabah set to face European giants Manchester City

The team has departed today for the host city of the tournament
WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances
14:53
Football

WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances

“Do you remember what happened the last time?”
Azerbaijan U17 defeats Georgia at UEFA Development Tournament
14:52
Football

Azerbaijan U17 defeats Georgia at UEFA Development Tournament

Agil Nabiyev’s side faced Georgia’s U17 team in their second match of the tournament
Former Bordeaux and Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza dies after tragic fall in China
14:39
Football

Former Bordeaux and Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza dies after tragic fall in China

Concerns were raised after Boupendza failed to show up for a training session, and the worst was soon confirmed by a close friend of the player
No place for racism in Azerbaijani football
14:21
Football

No place for racism in Azerbaijani football

Neftchi fans directed racist chants at an opposing player, targeting him based on his racial background

Most read

Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?
15 April 15:30
Football

Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?

The spotlight is on the Champions League quarter-final second leg as fans eagerly await to see if Real Madrid can overturn their 0-3 loss

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING
14 April 13:28
Football

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING

IFFHS has released its latest list of players with the most wins in national league matches
WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO
10:39
Tennis

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO

British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes for on-court comment about opponent’s hygiene
WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances
14:53
Football

WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances

“Do you remember what happened the last time?”