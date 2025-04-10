WATCH: Barcelona dominate, PSG seal confident win

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals wrapped up tonight with two high-profile matches.

In Paris, PSG hosted Aston Villa in a thrilling encounter, Idman.biz reports.

Despite the English side opening the scoring, the French giants responded with determination and turned the match around to secure a 3-1 victory on home soil.

Meanwhile in Spain, Barcelona delivered a stunning performance against Borussia Dortmund. The Catalans completely outclassed their German opponents with a commanding 4-0 win, putting them in pole position ahead of the return leg. Hans Flick’s side will head to Germany with a comfortable advantage.

The second-leg matches are scheduled to take place on April 15–16.

Champions League

Quarterfinals, First Leg

April 9

23:00. PSG 3–1 Aston Villa

Goals: Due (39’), Kvaratskhelia (49’), Nuno Mendes (90+2’), Rogers (35’)

23:00. Barcelona 4–0 Borussia Dortmund

Goals: Raphinha (25’), Lewandowski (48’, 66’), Lamine Yamal (77’)

