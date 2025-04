The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will conclude today.

French side PSG will host Aston Villa in Paris, Idman.biz reports.

The other match will take place in Spain, where Barcelona will face Borussia Dortmund.

The second-leg matches are scheduled for April 15–16.

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals – First Legs

April 9

23:00. PSG vs Aston Villa

23:00. Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

