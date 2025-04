Paris Saint-Germain have officially secured the Ligue 1 title for the 2024/2025 season — with seven rounds still to play.

PSG edged past Angers 1–0 in Matchday 28 at Parc des Princes, sealing their 13th domestic championship and fourth in a row, Idman.biz reports.

The Parisian giants remain unbeaten this season, boasting 23 wins and 5 draws so far.

Ligue 1, Matchday 28 (April 5)

19:00. PSG 1–0 Angers

21:00. Brest 2–1 Monaco

23:00. Lyon 2–1 Lille

Idman.biz