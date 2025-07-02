2 July 2025
EN

Djorkaeff Reasco may continue career in Azerbaijan

Football
News
2 July 2025 14:03
4
Djorkaeff Reasco may continue career in Azerbaijan

Ecuador national team player Djorkaeff Reasco could continue his career in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz, citing Sport1.az, reports that newly-promoted club Imishli is showing strong interest in the 26-year-old forward. Negotiations between the two sides are ongoing.

Currently playing for El Nacional, Reasco has scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists in 13 appearances this season.

Throughout his career, the striker has featured for clubs such as LDU Quito, Dorados de Sinaloa, Newell’s Old Boys, Instituto, and Barcelona SC (Ecuador).

Reasco has also made 5 appearances for the Ecuador national team. Overall, he has played in 114 matches, netting 19 goals and delivering 8 assists.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

UEFA warns Lithuanian FF over kit violation in Baku
13:51
Football

UEFA warns Lithuanian FF over kit violation in Baku

UEFA issues warning to Lithuanian Football Federation
Who is Florian Wirtz, the $156 million man joining Liverpool?
13:40
Football

Who is Florian Wirtz, the $156 million man joining Liverpool?

German midfielder is the most expensive player in British football history
Besiktas targets Milan forward Noah Okafor
13:28
Football

Besiktas targets Milan forward Noah Okafor

Another player on Besiktas’s radar for the new season has been revealed
Neftchi signs Igor Ribeiro
13:16
Football

Neftchi signs Igor Ribeiro

Neftchi has signed a contract with Brazilian defender
Zira targeted Emmanuel Hackman
12:59
Football

Zira targeted Emmanuel Hackman

Emmanuel Hackman currently plays for Turan Tovuz
Team registration opens for AFFA Youth Leagues 2025/2026 season
12:48
Azerbaijan football

Team registration opens for AFFA Youth Leagues 2025/2026 season

The information was released by AFFA’s press service

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals
1 July 19:54
Football

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals

The Azerbaijan women’s national football team played another friendly match

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter
1 July 09:33
Football

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter

Two Round of 16 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup have taken place