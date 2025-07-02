Djorkaeff Reasco may continue career in Azerbaijan

Ecuador national team player Djorkaeff Reasco could continue his career in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz, citing Sport1.az, reports that newly-promoted club Imishli is showing strong interest in the 26-year-old forward. Negotiations between the two sides are ongoing.

Currently playing for El Nacional, Reasco has scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists in 13 appearances this season.

Throughout his career, the striker has featured for clubs such as LDU Quito, Dorados de Sinaloa, Newell’s Old Boys, Instituto, and Barcelona SC (Ecuador).

Reasco has also made 5 appearances for the Ecuador national team. Overall, he has played in 114 matches, netting 19 goals and delivering 8 assists.

Idman.biz