UEFA warns Lithuanian FF over kit violation in Baku

UEFA Issues Warning to Lithuanian Football Federation

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that UEFA has issued a warning to the Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF).

The caution comes after the Lithuania national team violated uniform regulations ahead of their UEFA Nations League match against Azerbaijan in Baku.

Before the match, the Lithuanian team wore training bibs displaying the logo of one of their sponsors, which goes against UEFA's guidelines.

The game, held at Bayil Stadium, ended in a 5-0 victory for the visiting team.

Idman.biz