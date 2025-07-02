Premier League champions Liverpool have signed German midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal reportedly worth up to £116 million, making him the most expensive player in British football history.

Idman.biz, citing CNN, reports that the 22-year-old joins after a standout 2023/24 season, where he scored 18 goals and provided 20 assists, helping Leverkusen win their first-ever Bundesliga title and the German Cup.

“I wanted something new and exciting, and the Premier League is the perfect place,” Wirtz told Liverpoolfc.com.

Wirtz overcame a serious ACL injury in 2022 and has since become a key figure in Germany’s national team, drawing praise from legends like Hansi Flick and Joachim Löw.

At Liverpool, he will strengthen a dynamic midfield alongside Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, and Gravenberch, and reunite with former teammate Jeremie Frimpong. His arrival boosts Arne Slot’s squad ahead of the new season.

