Viktor Gyökeres agrees to join Arsenal

Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres has reached an agreement with Arsenal.

According to insider Nicolò Schira, the Swedish forward will sign a contract until the summer of 2030, Idman.biz reports.

Previously, Manchester United attempted to sign Gyökeres, but the player reportedly declined due to their absence from the Champions League.

Last season, Gyökeres played 52 matches across all competitions, scoring 54 goals and providing 13 assists. He is currently under contract with Sporting until the summer of 2028, and his market value is estimated at €75 million, according to Transfermarkt.

