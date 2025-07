Azerbaijani footballer Mirabdulla Abbasov will continue his career in Kyrgyzstan.

The 30-year-old forward has successfully finalized negotiations with Abdish-Ata, Idman.biz reports.

Having spent the last season with Sabail, Abbasov will play the upcoming season for the Kant-based club. He will wear the number 7 jersey at his new team.

Abbasov has also played for Neftchi and Sumgayit.

Idman.biz