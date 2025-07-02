Besiktas targets Milan forward Noah Okafor

Another player on Besiktas’s radar for the new season has been revealed.

The Istanbul club has shown interest in Noah Okafor from AC Milan, Idman.biz reports.

Reports indicate that the Besiktas has initiated talks for the Swiss forward of Nigerian descent, but the final decision will depend on the Italian club. Okafor, who was signed from RB Salzburg in 2023 for €15.5 million, has since seen his market value drop by €2.5 million.

Okafor spent the second half of last season on loan at Napoli.

