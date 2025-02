Juventus may part ways with head coach Thiago Motta.

The Italian club's management is reportedly dissatisfied with Motta following their Champions League elimination at the hands of PSV, Idman.biz reports.

Failing to progress past the Dutch side has put his future in doubt.

Juventus has now issued a clear demand: if the team fails to finish in the top four of Serie A, Motta will be dismissed from his position.

Motta has been managing Juventus since the summer of 2024.

Idman.biz