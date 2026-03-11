Galatasaray fans move Osimhen to tears with emotional tribute before Liverpool clash - VIDEO

Galatasaray supporters delivered an emotional tribute to Victor Osimhen before their Champions League round of 16 first-leg match against Liverpool, leaving the Nigerian forward visibly moved.

According to Idman.Biz, fans unveiled a huge choreographed banner in the stands dedicated to the memory of Osimhen’s late mother. The display featured images of the striker, his daughter and his mother, along with the message in English: "We are family and family is everything".

The 27-year-old striker was seen wiping away tears during the pre-match warm-up as he noticed the tribute created by the home crowd at the stadium. The moment quickly spread across social media, highlighting the strong bond between the player and Galatasaray supporters.

After the final whistle, Osimhen returned to the pitch with his daughter to thank the fans for the gesture. Both were wearing the striker’s signature protective mask, a symbol that has become closely associated with the Nigerian star in recent seasons.

The emotional evening ended on a positive note for the Turkish champions. Osimhen played a decisive role in the match, providing the assist for the only goal as Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool ahead of the second leg at Anfield on 18 March.