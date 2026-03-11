11 March 2026
EN

Adebayo sets 21st century NBA scoring record with 83 points in Miami win - VIDEO

11 March 2026 13:49
17
Adebayo sets 21st century NBA scoring record with 83 points in Miami win

Miami Heat centre Bam Adebayo produced a historic performance, scoring 83 points to lead his team to a 150-129 victory over the Washington Wizards in an NBA game at Kaseya Center in Miami.

According to Idman.Biz, the American big man was the standout performer of the night, also contributing nine rebounds and three assists as Miami secured a high-scoring win on home court.

Adebayo’s remarkable display set a new NBA record for the most points scored in a single game in the 21st century. The performance also moved him to second place on the all-time list of the most prolific individual scoring displays in league history, highlighting the extraordinary nature of his achievement.

The previous decades of the NBA have seen several legendary scoring nights, but Adebayo’s output now stands as the highest single-game total recorded in the modern era of the league.

For the Wizards, French centre Alexandre Sarr was the most notable performer, finishing with 28 points, six rebounds and one assist, though it was not enough to prevent defeat.

Idman.Biz
