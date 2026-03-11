Champions League: giants clash in Madrid and upset hopes beyond the Arctic Circle

Wednesday brings the conclusion of the first-leg matches in the Champions League round of 16, and the day arguably offers the most compelling fixtures of the stage.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the four ties feature both heavyweight clashes and potential surprises, with the standout encounters expected to be Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal

One of the most intriguing yet somewhat underrated ties of the round. Arsenal enter the knockout stage in excellent form after a flawless league-phase campaign: eight wins from eight matches, 23 goals scored and only four conceded. Mikel Arteta’s side are also leading the Premier League, travelling to Germany with a sense of confidence and stability.

There is mixed team news for the visitors. William Saliba is expected to be available, but Martin Odegaard will miss the first leg, which could affect Arsenal’s creativity in midfield. Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, have endured a less consistent Bundesliga season and currently sit sixth, while the availability of striker Patrik Schick remains uncertain. Even so, Leverkusen at home are capable of setting a high tempo and making life uncomfortable for the favourites.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting

If there is a potential shock at this stage, it may well come from this tie. Bodo/Glimt are enjoying their debut Champions League campaign but have already surprised Europe, beating Manchester City and Atletico before eliminating Inter with a 5-2 aggregate score.

The Norwegian side also became the first club from their country to win four consecutive matches in the competition’s main phase. Sporting reached the round of 16 directly from the top eight of the league phase and recorded impressive victories along the way, including against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the Portuguese side travel north with squad issues. Maxi Araujo and Pedro Goncalves are both suspended, while there are additional absences in the squad. For Sporting, surviving the early pressure from the hosts will be crucial, as Bodo/Glimt are known for turning home matches into intense and physically demanding contests.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea

On paper and in recent history, this is one of the biggest match-ups of the round. Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain reached the round of 16 after a dramatic tie against Monaco, advancing 5-4 on aggregate. After that clash, coach Luis Enrique noted that such difficult matches can strengthen a team ahead of the decisive stages.

However, PSG received an unwelcome warning before this game, losing 1-3 at home to Monaco in Ligue 1. Despite the setback, the Paris club remain league leaders, though the mood ahead of the match is not entirely comfortable.

Chelsea, in contrast, arrive on a positive run. The London side recently defeated Aston Villa 4-1, saw Joao Pedro score a hat-trick, and progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals after beating Wrexham. An additional layer of intrigue comes from the Club World Cup final earlier this summer, where Chelsea defeated PSG 3-0.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

The headline fixture of the evening and possibly of the entire round. This will be the fifth consecutive meeting between the two clubs in the Champions League knockout stages in recent years, and often the winner of this rivalry has gone on to lift the trophy.

The teams have already met earlier this season in the league phase, when Manchester City won 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid approach the match after an important 2-1 victory over Celta, which reduced the gap to Barcelona in La Liga to just one point.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side face significant injury problems. Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos are all unavailable, while Kylian Mbappe remains doubtful.

Manchester City appear more stable heading into the match. Pep Guardiola’s side are in good form, and the return of Erling Haaland, who missed the FA Cup tie with Newcastle, is a major boost. Even so, Real Madrid’s experience in decisive European nights and the atmosphere at the Bernabeu traditionally make this clash one of the most unpredictable in world football.