11 March 2026
EN

Top Azerbaijani clubs hit with heavy sanctions by football association

Football
News
11 March 2026 17:58
34
Top Azerbaijani clubs hit with heavy sanctions by football association

Several leading clubs in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been sanctioned following disciplinary decisions by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

According to Idman.Biz, the punishments were imposed after a number of incidents during recent matches in the Misli Premier League involving Qarabag, Sabah and Neftchi.

One of the most notable decisions concerns the dramatic 3-3 draw between Qarabag and Sabah in the 22nd round. Sabah coach Valerio Zuddas received a seven-match suspension after making an inappropriate gesture towards the opposing bench late in the match. The Baku-based club was also fined 15,000 manats for the incident.

AFFA also punished Qarabag over a scuffle that broke out during the same game. Two members of the club’s coaching staff, Mushfig Huseynov and Zaur Tagizade, were each handed six-match bans, while the Agdam club was fined 12,000 manats.

Another major sanction was issued to Neftchi following the 23rd round match against Turan Tovuz. The Baku club was fined 15,000 manats after supporters displayed an offensive banner. An additional 8,000-manat fine was imposed because fans directed abusive chants at the referees, marking the fifth such incident involving the club this season.

Other teams also received financial penalties. Imishli were fined 700 manats after five players received yellow cards in their match against Shamakhi, while Kapaz were handed the same fine after four players were booked in the game against Zira.

The decisions underline AFFA’s stricter approach to disciplinary control as the Azerbaijan Premier League enters a crucial stage of the season.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Champions League: giants clash in Madrid and upset hopes beyond the Arctic Circle
17:16
Football

Champions League: giants clash in Madrid and upset hopes beyond the Arctic Circle

The first legs of the Champions League round of 16 continue on Wednesday
Rodrygo sends message to fans after successful surgery
16:41
Football

Rodrygo sends message to fans after successful surgery - PHOTO

Real Madrid forward vows to return stronger as recovery begins
Galatasaray fans move Osimhen to tears with emotional tribute before Liverpool clash
15:28
Football

Galatasaray fans move Osimhen to tears with emotional tribute before Liverpool clash - VIDEO

Nigerian striker plays key role in 1-0 Champions League win after touching display in Istanbul
UEFA holds strategic communications seminar in Baku under Grow programme
14:17
Azerbaijan football

UEFA holds strategic communications seminar in Baku under Grow programme - PHOTO

AFFA hosts two-day event focused on strengthening communication strategies for national associations
Adebayo sets 21st century NBA scoring record with 83 points in Miami win
13:49
Football

Adebayo sets 21st century NBA scoring record with 83 points in Miami win - VIDEO

Heat star delivers historic performance against Wizards at Kaseya Center
Sabah reach 100th victory in Azerbaijan Premier League
13:08
Azerbaijan football

Sabah reach 100th victory in Azerbaijan Premier League

Baku side hit milestone with emphatic 7-1 win over Gabala

Most read

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ
10 March 17:15
Other

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ

İdman.Biz interviewed prominent female sports journalists about the sexism, barriers and day-to-day realities they face in the country's sports media.
Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes
9 March 11:18
Formula 1

Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes

Formula 1 reports a sharp rise in on-track battles during the Melbourne race weekend
Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently
9 March 10:12
World football

Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently

London club will activate the full transfer of the Ecuadorian defender in June after his initial loan move
Unusual Moment in Czech Football: Tomáš Koubek’s Clearance Lands on a Balcony - VIDEO
9 March 09:33
Football

Unusual Moment in Czech Football: Tomáš Koubek’s Clearance Lands on a Balcony - VIDEO

Powerful kick from the Slovan Liberec goalkeeper sends the ball flying into a nearby residential building