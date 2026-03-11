Top Azerbaijani clubs hit with heavy sanctions by football association

Several leading clubs in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been sanctioned following disciplinary decisions by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

According to Idman.Biz, the punishments were imposed after a number of incidents during recent matches in the Misli Premier League involving Qarabag, Sabah and Neftchi.

One of the most notable decisions concerns the dramatic 3-3 draw between Qarabag and Sabah in the 22nd round. Sabah coach Valerio Zuddas received a seven-match suspension after making an inappropriate gesture towards the opposing bench late in the match. The Baku-based club was also fined 15,000 manats for the incident.

AFFA also punished Qarabag over a scuffle that broke out during the same game. Two members of the club’s coaching staff, Mushfig Huseynov and Zaur Tagizade, were each handed six-match bans, while the Agdam club was fined 12,000 manats.

Another major sanction was issued to Neftchi following the 23rd round match against Turan Tovuz. The Baku club was fined 15,000 manats after supporters displayed an offensive banner. An additional 8,000-manat fine was imposed because fans directed abusive chants at the referees, marking the fifth such incident involving the club this season.

Other teams also received financial penalties. Imishli were fined 700 manats after five players received yellow cards in their match against Shamakhi, while Kapaz were handed the same fine after four players were booked in the game against Zira.

The decisions underline AFFA’s stricter approach to disciplinary control as the Azerbaijan Premier League enters a crucial stage of the season.