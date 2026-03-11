Rodrygo sends message to fans after successful surgery - PHOTO

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has addressed fans following a successful surgical procedure, assuring supporters that he is determined to return to the pitch stronger.

According to Idman.Biz, the Brazilian attacker shared a message on social media after the operation, thanking fans for their support and expressing optimism about the next stage of his career.

"Today a new story begins. A new Rodrygo is born. I am ready to go through this process and accept the blessings God has placed in my life. Thank you to everyone who sent messages of support. Thank God, the surgery was successful," the 25-year-old wrote.

Rodrygo will now begin his rehabilitation period under the supervision of medical staff. The player is expected to spend some time away from the pitch while he recovers from the injury.

The Brazilian international has been an important figure for Real Madrid in recent seasons, contributing crucial goals and assists in both domestic and European competitions. The club will now monitor his recovery closely as he works towards returning to action later this year.