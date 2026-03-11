11 March 2026
EN

Rodrygo sends message to fans after successful surgery - PHOTO

Football
News
11 March 2026 16:41
31
Rodrygo sends message to fans after successful surgery

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has addressed fans following a successful surgical procedure, assuring supporters that he is determined to return to the pitch stronger.

According to Idman.Biz, the Brazilian attacker shared a message on social media after the operation, thanking fans for their support and expressing optimism about the next stage of his career.

"Today a new story begins. A new Rodrygo is born. I am ready to go through this process and accept the blessings God has placed in my life. Thank you to everyone who sent messages of support. Thank God, the surgery was successful," the 25-year-old wrote.

Rodrygo will now begin his rehabilitation period under the supervision of medical staff. The player is expected to spend some time away from the pitch while he recovers from the injury.

The Brazilian international has been an important figure for Real Madrid in recent seasons, contributing crucial goals and assists in both domestic and European competitions. The club will now monitor his recovery closely as he works towards returning to action later this year.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Top Azerbaijani clubs hit with heavy sanctions by football association
17:58
Football

Top Azerbaijani clubs hit with heavy sanctions by football association

AFFA disciplinary committee issues bans and significant fines after incidents in the Premier League
Champions League: giants clash in Madrid and upset hopes beyond the Arctic Circle
17:16
Football

Champions League: giants clash in Madrid and upset hopes beyond the Arctic Circle

The first legs of the Champions League round of 16 continue on Wednesday
Galatasaray fans move Osimhen to tears with emotional tribute before Liverpool clash
15:28
Football

Galatasaray fans move Osimhen to tears with emotional tribute before Liverpool clash - VIDEO

Nigerian striker plays key role in 1-0 Champions League win after touching display in Istanbul
UEFA holds strategic communications seminar in Baku under Grow programme
14:17
Azerbaijan football

UEFA holds strategic communications seminar in Baku under Grow programme - PHOTO

AFFA hosts two-day event focused on strengthening communication strategies for national associations
Adebayo sets 21st century NBA scoring record with 83 points in Miami win
13:49
Football

Adebayo sets 21st century NBA scoring record with 83 points in Miami win - VIDEO

Heat star delivers historic performance against Wizards at Kaseya Center
Sabah reach 100th victory in Azerbaijan Premier League
13:08
Azerbaijan football

Sabah reach 100th victory in Azerbaijan Premier League

Baku side hit milestone with emphatic 7-1 win over Gabala

Most read

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ
10 March 17:15
Other

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ

İdman.Biz interviewed prominent female sports journalists about the sexism, barriers and day-to-day realities they face in the country's sports media.
Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes
9 March 11:18
Formula 1

Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes

Formula 1 reports a sharp rise in on-track battles during the Melbourne race weekend
Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently
9 March 10:12
World football

Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently

London club will activate the full transfer of the Ecuadorian defender in June after his initial loan move
Unusual Moment in Czech Football: Tomáš Koubek’s Clearance Lands on a Balcony - VIDEO
9 March 09:33
Football

Unusual Moment in Czech Football: Tomáš Koubek’s Clearance Lands on a Balcony - VIDEO

Powerful kick from the Slovan Liberec goalkeeper sends the ball flying into a nearby residential building