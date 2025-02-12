Barcelona make decision on Lewandowski’s future

Barcelona has decided to extend Robert Lewandowski’s contract, ensuring the Polish forward remains with the club beyond his current deal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 36-year-old striker’s contract was initially set to expire in the summer of 2025, Idman.biz reports.

However, Lewandowski has expressed his desire to stay for another season.

Since joining Barcelona in 2022, he has been a key player for the team. This season, he has recorded 31 goals and 3 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Idman.biz