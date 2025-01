PSG continues negotiations to sign Aston Villa’s talented striker, Jhon Durán.

The Premier League side has set their asking price at €70 million for the 21-year-old Colombian forward, Idman.biz reports.

If the transfer doesn't go through in the January window, PSG is determined to secure the deal during the summer transfer period.

Durán has been in fine form this season, netting 12 goals in 27 appearances. His current contract with Aston Villa runs until the summer of 2030.

Idman.biz