23 December 2024
99 goals in a year: Top performers of the 2024 Premier League

23 December 2024 11:00
In 2024, 180 matches were played in the Misli Premier League, covering both the second half of the 2023/24 season and the first half of the current championship. A total of 472 goals were scored in these games.

Nine teams participated in both seasons, while Gabala and Shamakhi fought for Premier League glory throughout the year, Idman.biz reports.

The standout team of the year was Qarabag. With 89 points from 36 matches, Gurban Gurbanov’s side dominated the league, finishing well ahead of the competition. The Aghdam club came close to reaching 100 goals, with 28 victories in the year.

Sabah ranked second, while Zira secured the third spot. The suburban club was the team with the fewest goals conceded out of those who played 36 games.

