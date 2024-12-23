23 December 2024
EN

Ozobic sets unique record in Azerbaijani Premier League

Football
News
23 December 2024 10:14
11
Filip Ozobic made history in the 18th round of the Misli Premier League, marking a significant achievement.

The midfielder scored in the away game against Turan Tovuz, bringing his total to 10 goals in the championship for Neftchi, Idman.biz reports.

This marks the third club where Ozobic has scored 10 or more goals. He previously netted 16 goals for Gabala and 35 goals for Qarabag.
Filip is the first foreign-born footballer in the history of Azerbaijani championships to score 10 or more goals for three different clubs. Some of these goals were scored during his time as a foreign player.

Ozobic is the 16th player overall to score 10 or more goals for three or more teams in the Azerbaijani league. The absolute record is held by Kenan Karimov, who achieved this feat with five different clubs. Karimov scored 16 goals for Qarabag, 14 for Kapaz, 19 for Shamkir, 15 for Turan, and 11 for Gabala. Nazim Aliyev, Samir Aliyev, Vidadi Rzayev, and Khagani Mammadov have reached this milestone with four clubs, while 11 other players have done so with three clubs.

Idman.biz

