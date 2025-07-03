3 July 2025
EN

President of Uzbekistan: “We will approach FIFA together” - VİDEO

Football
News
3 July 2025 09:25
13
“I want to congratulate the Azerbaijani mini-football team once again. They became world champions. I congratulate them. We are happy about the success of the Azerbaijani football players”.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said this during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Idman.biz reports.

“We will approach FIFA together, so that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan can co-host the world football championship in this category. I think this will be a shared achievement for our youth.

I would like to once again note with satisfaction that I am very pleased with our negotiations, our achievements, our promising solutions on all issues of our joint work. I am once again grateful to my dear brother Ilham Heydarovich for our meaningful, friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation. Ilham Heydarovich treats us differently”.

Idman.biz

