Yunis Huseynov: "Messi's visit to Baku brings joy"

Turan Tovuz coach Yunis Huseynov shared his excitement about Lionel Messi’s upcoming visit to Baku with his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Speaking to Idman.biz, Huseynov emphasized the significance of such events: "The arrival of global stars like Messi is a positive development. Previously, we’ve welcomed Ronaldinho and other famous players, all of whom left a great impression. Messi’s visit will undoubtedly create a sensation and benefit our young footballers. Events like this also promote the sport's popularity in our country."

Highlighting Messi’s impact, Huseynov added: "Messi is the best player in the world, and seeing him is a dream for many fans. I’m genuinely happy about this."

The meet-and-greet with Inter Miami players is scheduled for December 11 at Baku Crystal Hall.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz