FIFA referee Aliyar Agayev has received his latest UEFA assignment.

Idman.biz reports that he will officiate the UEL league phase, Matchday 5 fixture between Ferencvárosi (Hungary) and Malmö (Sweden).

He will be supported by assistants Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali, with Inqilab Mammadov serving as the fourth official.

The match is scheduled to take place on November 28 at the Ferencvárosi Stadium in Budapest, kicking off at 00:00 Baku time.

