14 March 2026
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Shevchenko returns to Milan training base for special visit

World football
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14 March 2026 14:46
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Shevchenko returns to Milan training base for special visit

Former Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko has paid a visit to the club’s training base, reconnecting with the team where he built his legendary status, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the official website of Milan, the Ukrainian icon met several players from the current squad as well as head coach Massimiliano Allegri during the visit. The meeting also included a series of commemorative photographs marking Shevchenko’s return to the club’s facilities.

Shevchenko played for Milan between 1999 and 2006, becoming one of the most prolific forwards in the club’s history. During that period he scored 175 goals for the Rossoneri and won a number of major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d’Or in 2004.

Although he came close to becoming Milan’s all-time top scorer, Shevchenko’s transfer to Chelsea in 2006 came as a surprise to many supporters. He later briefly returned to Milan on loan during the 2008–2009 season before continuing the final stage of his playing career.

The visit served as a reminder of Shevchenko’s lasting connection with the Italian giants and his place among the club’s most celebrated players.

Idman.Biz
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