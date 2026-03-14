Tottenham’s hierarchy are actively exploring options for the club’s next head coach as uncertainty continues to surround the future of the current manager, İdman.Biz reports.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, a decision regarding the Tottenham boss could be taken after the Premier League fixture against Liverpool on 15 March. The match, part of the league’s 30th round, is expected to play a key role in determining the immediate direction of the club.

Sources indicate that Tottenham’s leadership are considering several scenarios in case a managerial change is made. It remains unclear whether the club would appoint an interim coach until the end of the campaign or move directly for a long-term successor.

The current head coach only took charge of Tottenham on 14 February and is contracted with the north London club until the end of the season. However, the team’s recent results have placed increasing pressure on the club’s decision-makers.

Tottenham are currently navigating a difficult stretch in the Premier League, and the upcoming encounter with Liverpool could prove decisive for both the team’s season and the manager’s future.