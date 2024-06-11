11 June 2024
Yunis Huseynov: "I am sure that we will defeat Kazakhstan"

11 June 2024 15:55
Yunis Huseynov: "I am sure that we will defeat Kazakhstan"

"Our wish is always for our team to win. But it is not always possible."

Former football player Yunis Huseynov told Idman.biz.

An experienced specialist evaluated the test match of the national team against Kazakhstan. He said he believes in a good result: "We know the Kazakh team very well. Since we have many games against them, Arif Asadov knows his weaknesses and strengths. I think the right team will be on the field. I am sure that we will defeat Kazakhstan."

According to Huseynov, the match we lost to Albania 1:3 gives reason to look forward to the upcoming game: "Stanislav Cherchesov watching the team from the sideline will motivate the players. They will also try to show themselves from the best side. But if we look at the last match of our team, we can look at this meeting with hope. Our team did not have a bad effect against Albania, except for the first 20 minutes. It wasn't even a match we were going to lose. It was an even game."

It should be noted that the meeting between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will be held in Hungary today. The match will start at 18:00.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

