7 May 2024
EN

Yunis Huseynov: "Neftchi head coach and players should apologize to the fans"

Football
News
7 May 2024 17:25
"Sumgayit lost 2 necessary and important points in the match with Kapaz".

Veteran football player Yunis Huseynov told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the XXXIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. According to an experienced specialist, the representative of Ganja played a good game in the match, which ended with a score of 1:1, and could have even won a victory: "However, fatigue was felt in Sumgayit. Before that, they spent a lot of effort because they won the match against Qarabag. There are 3 more rounds ahead. If they want to qualify for the Conference League, they should not lose points."

He watched the match between Qarabag and Neftchi (5:0) from the stadium: "As I am a fan of black-whites, I always want them to win and win the cup. Unfortunately, this time I watched the game until half time, got angry and left the stadium. In terms of the game, Qarabag surpassed Neftchi in every aspect. The representative of Aghdam could win with a bigger score. Neftchi players were forced onto the pitch. They still don't realize what club they are playing for. In my opinion, from the head coach to the players, it is necessary to convey to each of them what uniform they are wearing. Neftchi is the flagship of Azerbaijani football. But they think they are an ordinary team. You came, you got your money, you left, you should not be gone. All kinds of conditions have been created for the football players by the management. They did not play against Qarabag. Almost all of them were walking in the square. Qarabag won a well-deserved victory. It's good that the match ended with a score of 5:0. I saw the fans there. They supported Neftchi for 90 minutes. Both the head coach and the players should apologize to those fans."

He emphasized that the match Turan Tovuz - Zira (1:2) was difficult. still, the representative of the settlement won 3 points. It was an equal game. In my opinion, the Zira team won as a result of a blunder by the goalkeeper.

According to the veteran footballer, in the match Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabah (0:1), the teams did not differ from each other: "After the arrival of the new head coach, the Baku players make good use of the available opportunities, not in terms of the game. Ayaz Guliyev scored a great goal. No team was superior in this match. Araz-Nakhchivan also compete in the championship. But what Sabah needed was not to stumble on the way to the European Cup."

Huseynov said that in the match Sabail - Gabala (2:3) the representative of the region showed himself in a good way at the expense of young players: "I can't say whether this point is necessary for them or not. But this kind of motivation is needed to always play in the spirit of victory. Chances were many for both sides. But thanks to Gabala for winning with young players.”

