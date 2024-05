The first games of the semi-finals in the Champions League will be concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that the only match of the day will be held in Germany.

The match will take place in Dortmund. Local Borussia will face PSG at home.

It should be noted that in the other semi-final match, Bayern and Real drew productively - 2:2.

Champions League

Semi-final, first leg,

May 1,

23:00. Borussia D - PSG

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

Dortmund. Signal Iduna Park

Idman.biz