Arif Asadov praises Qarabag’s historic victory over Eintracht - COMMENTARY İDMAN.BIZ + VIDEO

A stunning victory by Aghdam-based Qarabag over Eintracht Frankfurt has sparked major excitement and debate among fans and football experts alike.
Sharing his impressions with İdman.Biz, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team Arif Asadov admitted that emotions were overwhelming. “I can hardly find words, there are only emotions. This is not just another historic victory for Qarabag. In this match, the team fought not only against the opponent, but also against the refereeing, and defeated both. This shows the strength of the club. The team never backed down in front of their rival,” Asadov said.
The experienced specialist also stressed the importance of the coaching staff led by head coach Gurban Gurbanov in securing the crucial three points.
“Timely intervention during the game, proper match management and well-judged substitutions all contributed to this success and to the triumph of justice,” Arif Asadov added.
Vugar Vugarly
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Player who turned down move to Neftchi set to join Sumgayit
Ukrainian defender Danilo Beskorovayn close to loan move from Polissya
Start loud, finish bright: when do Qarabag score most often in the Champions League? – İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW
More than one third of the team’s goals in the main stage were scored in the opening minutes of halves
We did not sleep until 5 a.m., but we answered every call - PHOTO
Behlul Mustafazade’s father shares emotions after Qarabag’s dramatic Champions League win
PSG fans launch ironic campaign targeting goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier
Supporters joke about raising funds to send keeper to France’s fifth division after costly mistakes
Azerbaijan climb one place in UEFA country ranking
Qarabag victory over Eintracht boosts national coefficient
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Premier League club attempts to hijack N’Golo Kante move to Fenerbahce
Turkish side push to finalize deal amid growing interest from England
Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO
Sergei Bobrovsky crossed the ice to confront Alex Nedeljkovic amid a mass altercation