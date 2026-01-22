Arif Asadov praises Qarabag’s historic victory over Eintracht - COMMENTARY İDMAN.BIZ + VIDEO

22 January 2026
A stunning victory by Aghdam-based Qarabag over Eintracht Frankfurt has sparked major excitement and debate among fans and football experts alike.

Sharing his impressions with İdman.Biz, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team Arif Asadov admitted that emotions were overwhelming. “I can hardly find words, there are only emotions. This is not just another historic victory for Qarabag. In this match, the team fought not only against the opponent, but also against the refereeing, and defeated both. This shows the strength of the club. The team never backed down in front of their rival,” Asadov said.

The experienced specialist also stressed the importance of the coaching staff led by head coach Gurban Gurbanov in securing the crucial three points.

“Timely intervention during the game, proper match management and well-judged substitutions all contributed to this success and to the triumph of justice,” Arif Asadov added.

