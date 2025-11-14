Referee team announced for Azerbaijan vs France World Cup qualifier

The referee appointments for the Azerbaijan national team’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against France, which will be held in Baku on November 16, have been announced.

Idman.Biz reports that the match at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium will be officiated by Latvian referee Andris Treimanis. He will be assisted by Haralds Gudermanis and Aleksey Spasennikovs. The fourth official will be Vitaliys Spasjonnikovs.

In the VAR room, Dutch official Clay Ruperti will be in charge, with Latvian Kristaps Ratnieks assisting.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00.

