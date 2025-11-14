16 November 2025
EN

Kylian Mbappe becomes one of football’s youngest achievers - PHOTO

Football
News
14 November 2025 14:09
486
Kylian Mbappe becomes one of football’s youngest achievers - PHOTO

Kylian Mbappe etched his name into football history on November 13, 2025, becoming the youngest player of the 21st century to reach 400 career goals at just 26 years and 328 days old.

Idman.Biz reports that the Real Madrid striker reached the milestone with a brace in France's commanding 4-0 win over Ukraine in World Cup qualifying, securing Les Bleus' spot at the 2026 tournament.

But while age is a remarkable factor, what really stands out is the efficiency with which modern stars hit this landmark. Mbappe needed 537 games to reach 400 goals, placing him second among 21st-century players in terms of speed.

The fastest in modern football? Lionel Messi, who reached 400 goals in just 525 games at 27 years and 95 days old. Messi's incredible scoring rate set a high benchmark that seemed untouchable, yet Mbappe came astonishingly close, hitting the milestone at a younger age despite needing 12 more games.

Other modern greats took longer to reach the milestone. Harry Kane achieved 400 goals in 631 matches, during his tenure at Bayern Munich, while Robert Lewandowski required 643 games to get there, cementing his place among Europe's most lethal forwards. Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar both reached 400 goals in 653 games, at 28 years 335 days and around 30 years old, respectively, showing that longevity and consistency are just as crucial as raw scoring talent.

Putting Mbappe's feat in a historical perspective shows just how rare it is to reach such heights so quickly. While he is the youngest of the 21st century, Pele still holds the record for the fastest to 400 goals, doing it at just 23 years and 4 days old. Legends like Ferenc Puskas, Gerd Muller, Eusebio, and Romario also scored hundreds of goals at prolific rates, with Puskas averaging more than a goal per game over 792 official matches.

Breaking down Mbappe's own career numbers, he has scored 27 goals for Monaco, 256 for PSG, 62 for Real Madrid, and 55 for France. Interestingly, his 100th, 300th, and 400th career goals all came while representing the French national team. With 55 international goals, he is now just two shy of Olivier Giroud's all-time French record.

Despite hitting 400, Mbappe remains hungry for more. "400 career goals? This doesn't impress people," he said. "If you want to be in this circle that shocks people, you have to score another 400… someone scored more than 950, someone more than 900… 400 isn't enough to be among the players who truly shocked the world."

At 26, averaging 0.87 goals per 90 minutes across 537 games and with 172 assists, Mbappe has already amassed 572 goal contributions. With potentially another decade at the elite level, the race to see how far he can push his scoring records is just beginning.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

France coach Deschamps pledges full effort ahead of Azerbaijan clash
15 November 17:57
Football

France coach Deschamps pledges full effort ahead of Azerbaijan clash

Despite injuries, the team aims for victory in 2026 World Cup qualifier
France’s Konate targets victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier
15 November 17:54
Football

France’s Konate targets victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

Defender emphasizes enjoying the game while aiming to extend team’s success
Mauro Icardi gifts Galatasaray jersey on Argentine TV show - VIDEO
15 November 17:30
Football

Mauro Icardi gifts Galatasaray jersey on Argentine TV show - VIDEO

Striker also in talks to extend contract with Istanbul club
Qarabag rewards players after strong Champions League performances
15 November 16:43
Football

Qarabag rewards players after strong Champions League performances

Azerbaijani club increases prize fund following draws and wins in group stage
Azerbaijani forward Ulvi Babaev scores twice to secure victory for Russia U21
15 November 16:14
Football

Azerbaijani forward Ulvi Babaev scores twice to secure victory for Russia U21

Dynamo Moscow striker shines in Manas Cup win over Bahrain U23
Azerbaijan U19 team to play second match in Euro qualifiers today
15 November 14:59
Football

Azerbaijan U19 team to play second match in Euro qualifiers today

Elkhan Abdullayev’s side faces Northern Ireland in Ta’ Qali

Japan’s Ao Tanaka causes serious injury to Ghana’s Abu Francis in friendly - VIDEO
15 November 14:34
Football

Japan’s Ao Tanaka causes serious injury to Ghana’s Abu Francis in friendly - VIDEO

Toulouse midfielder suffers broken leg after collision in Japan’s 2–0 win

Most read

Kylian Mbappe becomes one of football’s youngest achievers - PHOTO
14 November 14:09
Football

Kylian Mbappe becomes one of football’s youngest achievers - PHOTO

At 26 years and 328 days, the French forward joins the elite of the 400-goal club
WATCH: Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena face off ahead of UFC 322
14 November 10:24
MMA

WATCH: Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena face off ahead of UFC 322

The lightweight former champion aims for a second title in the welterweight division
Toral Bayramov withdraws from Azerbaijan squad ahead of France clash
15 November 10:49
Football

Toral Bayramov withdraws from Azerbaijan squad ahead of France clash

Injury forces change in the national team lineup for 2026 World Cup qualifier
Azerbaijan prepares for crucial World Cup qualifier against Iceland
13 November 17:06
Football

Azerbaijan prepares for crucial World Cup qualifier against Iceland

Despite injuries and poor form, experts see potential for surprise at home