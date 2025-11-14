Kylian Mbappe becomes one of football’s youngest achievers - PHOTO

Kylian Mbappe etched his name into football history on November 13, 2025, becoming the youngest player of the 21st century to reach 400 career goals at just 26 years and 328 days old.

Idman.Biz reports that the Real Madrid striker reached the milestone with a brace in France's commanding 4-0 win over Ukraine in World Cup qualifying, securing Les Bleus' spot at the 2026 tournament.

But while age is a remarkable factor, what really stands out is the efficiency with which modern stars hit this landmark. Mbappe needed 537 games to reach 400 goals, placing him second among 21st-century players in terms of speed.

The fastest in modern football? Lionel Messi, who reached 400 goals in just 525 games at 27 years and 95 days old. Messi's incredible scoring rate set a high benchmark that seemed untouchable, yet Mbappe came astonishingly close, hitting the milestone at a younger age despite needing 12 more games.

Other modern greats took longer to reach the milestone. Harry Kane achieved 400 goals in 631 matches, during his tenure at Bayern Munich, while Robert Lewandowski required 643 games to get there, cementing his place among Europe's most lethal forwards. Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar both reached 400 goals in 653 games, at 28 years 335 days and around 30 years old, respectively, showing that longevity and consistency are just as crucial as raw scoring talent.

Putting Mbappe's feat in a historical perspective shows just how rare it is to reach such heights so quickly. While he is the youngest of the 21st century, Pele still holds the record for the fastest to 400 goals, doing it at just 23 years and 4 days old. Legends like Ferenc Puskas, Gerd Muller, Eusebio, and Romario also scored hundreds of goals at prolific rates, with Puskas averaging more than a goal per game over 792 official matches.

Breaking down Mbappe's own career numbers, he has scored 27 goals for Monaco, 256 for PSG, 62 for Real Madrid, and 55 for France. Interestingly, his 100th, 300th, and 400th career goals all came while representing the French national team. With 55 international goals, he is now just two shy of Olivier Giroud's all-time French record.

Despite hitting 400, Mbappe remains hungry for more. "400 career goals? This doesn't impress people," he said. "If you want to be in this circle that shocks people, you have to score another 400… someone scored more than 950, someone more than 900… 400 isn't enough to be among the players who truly shocked the world."

At 26, averaging 0.87 goals per 90 minutes across 537 games and with 172 assists, Mbappe has already amassed 572 goal contributions. With potentially another decade at the elite level, the race to see how far he can push his scoring records is just beginning.

