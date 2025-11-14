Ticket allocation announced for Qarabag fans ahead of Napoli clash

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stage Round 5 match, the number of tickets allocated for Qarabag fans for the game against Napoli has been announced.

Idman.Biz reports that the information was released by the press service of the Agdam club.

It was stated that tickets for the match will go on sale today. At Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, 2,480 seats have been reserved for Qarabag supporters. Vouchers will be available for online purchase on iTicket.az starting at 15:00. Entry to the reserved sections will be through Gate 26.

It should be noted that the Napoli – Qarabag match will kick off on November 25 at 00:00 Baku time.

