16 November 2025
EN

Ticket allocation announced for Qarabag fans ahead of Napoli clash

Football
News
14 November 2025 13:19
106
Ticket allocation announced for Qarabag fans ahead of Napoli clash

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stage Round 5 match, the number of tickets allocated for Qarabag fans for the game against Napoli has been announced.

Idman.Biz reports that the information was released by the press service of the Agdam club.

It was stated that tickets for the match will go on sale today. At Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, 2,480 seats have been reserved for Qarabag supporters. Vouchers will be available for online purchase on iTicket.az starting at 15:00. Entry to the reserved sections will be through Gate 26.

It should be noted that the Napoli – Qarabag match will kick off on November 25 at 00:00 Baku time.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

France coach Deschamps pledges full effort ahead of Azerbaijan clash
15 November 17:57
Football

France coach Deschamps pledges full effort ahead of Azerbaijan clash

Despite injuries, the team aims for victory in 2026 World Cup qualifier
France’s Konate targets victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier
15 November 17:54
Football

France’s Konate targets victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

Defender emphasizes enjoying the game while aiming to extend team’s success
Mauro Icardi gifts Galatasaray jersey on Argentine TV show - VIDEO
15 November 17:30
Football

Mauro Icardi gifts Galatasaray jersey on Argentine TV show - VIDEO

Striker also in talks to extend contract with Istanbul club
Qarabag rewards players after strong Champions League performances
15 November 16:43
Football

Qarabag rewards players after strong Champions League performances

Azerbaijani club increases prize fund following draws and wins in group stage
Azerbaijani forward Ulvi Babaev scores twice to secure victory for Russia U21
15 November 16:14
Football

Azerbaijani forward Ulvi Babaev scores twice to secure victory for Russia U21

Dynamo Moscow striker shines in Manas Cup win over Bahrain U23
Azerbaijan U19 team to play second match in Euro qualifiers today
15 November 14:59
Football

Azerbaijan U19 team to play second match in Euro qualifiers today

Elkhan Abdullayev’s side faces Northern Ireland in Ta’ Qali

Japan’s Ao Tanaka causes serious injury to Ghana’s Abu Francis in friendly - VIDEO
15 November 14:34
Football

Japan’s Ao Tanaka causes serious injury to Ghana’s Abu Francis in friendly - VIDEO

Toulouse midfielder suffers broken leg after collision in Japan’s 2–0 win

Most read

Kylian Mbappe becomes one of football’s youngest achievers - PHOTO
14 November 14:09
Football

Kylian Mbappe becomes one of football’s youngest achievers - PHOTO

At 26 years and 328 days, the French forward joins the elite of the 400-goal club
WATCH: Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena face off ahead of UFC 322
14 November 10:24
MMA

WATCH: Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena face off ahead of UFC 322

The lightweight former champion aims for a second title in the welterweight division
Toral Bayramov withdraws from Azerbaijan squad ahead of France clash
15 November 10:49
Football

Toral Bayramov withdraws from Azerbaijan squad ahead of France clash

Injury forces change in the national team lineup for 2026 World Cup qualifier
Azerbaijan prepares for crucial World Cup qualifier against Iceland
13 November 17:06
Football

Azerbaijan prepares for crucial World Cup qualifier against Iceland

Despite injuries and poor form, experts see potential for surprise at home