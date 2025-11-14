WATCH: Luis Rubiales attacked with eggs at book launch

Former president of the Spanish Royal Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, was pelted with eggs during the launch of his book.

Idman.Biz reports that “Sport-express” covered the incident.

“Shameless!” shouted the attacker at the former official.

Rubiales tried to dodge the eggs and ran toward the man approaching him, but the individual was quickly removed from the scene.

On that day, Luis Rubiales was presenting his book, “How to Kill Rubiales”, which covers how false and fabricated information has been repeatedly directed against him.

It should be recalled that Rubiales kissed Spain women’s national team captain Jennifer Hermoso on the lips after the Women’s World Cup final. Following the incident, Hermoso filed a complaint against Rubiales, and the prosecutor launched an investigation. After the events, Rubiales was removed from his position as president of the Spanish Football Federation.

Idman.Biz