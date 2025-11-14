Galatasaray advisor George Guardi promises big plans for the club

George Guardi, advisor of Turkiye’s “Galatasaray” club, has addressed fans following recent transfer successes involving stars like Mauro Icardi, Alexis Sanchez, Nicolo Zaniolo, Leroy Sane, Viktor Osimhen, and others.

Idman.Biz reports that Guardi said the club still has a lot of work ahead and made big promises to the supporters.

“I think there is still much work to be done. I promise the fans that I will continue turning dreams into reality and will try to take this club to places it has never been,” the expert said.

Guardi also confirmed that he has received offers from other clubs due to his recent achievements.

“A few other clubs have shown interest because of the work I’ve done, but I feel this project is not yet finished,” the Galatasaray official stated.

He emphasized that the club’s long-term plans and shared goals with the head coach are ongoing.

Idman.Biz