President Ilham Aliyev: "Hosting rights for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as co-hosts is a shared historic achievement"

"Hosting rights for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as co-hosts is a shared historic achievement".

Idman.Biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated this in an interview with Uzbekistan’s National News Agency (UzA).

"There are also good results in sports cooperation. Thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries, the FIFA Executive Committee decided to award the hosting rights for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as co-hosts. This is a shared historic achievement that will unite Europe and Asia", – President of Azerbaijan stated.

It should be noted that the World Cup will be held in two countries in 2027.

Idman.Biz