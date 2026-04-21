21 April 2026
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Azerbaijani boxer starts with victory at World Cup in Brazil

Boxing
News
21 April 2026 12:32
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Azerbaijani boxer starts with victory at World Cup in Brazil

The Boxing World Cup has got under way in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, with Azerbaijan’s Nabi Isgandarov opening his campaign with a hard-fought win.

According to Idman.Biz, the 70kg contender overcame Turkey’s Necat Ekinci in a closely contested bout, prevailing 3:2 on points (30:27, 28:29, 30:27, 28:29, 29:28). The evenly matched fight saw both boxers exchange momentum throughout, but Isgandarov did enough to secure the decision and advance.

He will now face Tajikistan’s Murodjon Ashuraliev in the round of 16, with the bout scheduled for April 22. The World Cup, which carries ranking significance on the international circuit, runs until April 26 and has attracted a strong field of competitors from across the globe.

Idman.Biz
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