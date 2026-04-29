29 April 2026
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Turkish boxer handed suspension after post-fight brawl in Trabzon

Boxing
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29 April 2026 15:13
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Turkish boxer handed suspension after post-fight brawl in Trabzon

Emirhan Kalkan will be suspended from competition for a period following a mass brawl that broke out after his bout with Sergey Gorokhov, according to the Turkish Professional Boxing Commission, İdman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred on 25 April at a boxing event in Trabzon, where Gorokhov knocked out Kalkan to claim the UBO world title. Tensions escalated immediately after the result, as members of both camps clashed while the Russian fighter was celebrating his victory.

The situation quickly spiralled out of control, with dozens of individuals entering the ring and becoming involved in a large-scale fight, prompting intervention from officials and security personnel.

In a statement cited by Russian media, the Turkish Professional Boxing Commission stressed the importance of sportsmanship and conduct, confirming disciplinary action against the home fighter. “The Turkish people must remain hospitable under all circumstances, therefore we will impose sanctions on the Turkish athlete — he will be unable to compete for a period of time,” the commission said.

Despite the incident, the result of the fight stands, with Gorokhov officially recognised as the winner and new champion.

Idman.Biz
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